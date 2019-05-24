BCMC Experiences Net Gain For April, 2019

Members of the board of Bradley County Medical Center were informed that in April of 2019 the hospital experienced a net gain of $449,018.00. Usage of the hospital was up in several categories and the sales tax balance remains healthy. The report was given during the May 23rd meeting of the board. On the negative side, however, it was noted that accounts receivable has taken a large jump.
CEO Steve Henson told the board that the building that formally housed Dr. Weaver is almost ready for further use by the hospital and that the new MRI machine in working and seems to be doing well. He also stated that the effort to recruit another doctor is underway.
The following medical staff recommendations were approved after a report was made by Dr. Wharton:
*Emmanuel Obi, M.D., ER/Family Medicine
*Justin Powell, M.D., Psychiatry
*Joseph Hackler, M.D., Cardiology
*Micah Fritsche, M.D., Radiology
*Wade McClain, LPN to Dr. Claycomb
*Shelbi Sloan, APRN to Dr. Mego
*Amanda Mullins, APRN to Dr. Mego
*J. Adams Yancey, M.D., Radiology
*Kristen harvey, APRN, RHC
*Edwarde Angtuaco, M.D., Radiology
*Jerome Gehl, M.D., Radiology-Moved to inactive, retiring
*Danny Lister, M.D.,, Surgery-proctor for Dr. Roger Mason
The board went into executive session. After returning, no personnel action was taken.
