Big Day In Downtown Warren

Business opportunities continue to increase in the Downtown area of Warren. New businesses have started up and existing businesses continue to grow. Saturday, May 18th the area was full of cars and full of people. Mike Nichols had a big auction going and the other retail facilities were open and had people in and out. It was topped off with a "Music On Main" concert at Rob Reep Studio.
There are many options to check out in downtown Warren and they are affordable and varied.
There are many options to check out in downtown Warren and they are affordable and varied.
No comments:
Post a Comment