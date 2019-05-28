Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Billy Reed Named Gray Weiss/Union Bank Winner

The winner of the Gray Weiss/Union Bank Master Educator Award was Billy Reed(center)
along with the runners up for their respective campus:

Eastside -  Judy Moring
Brunson - Justin Beth Woodard
Middle School - Heather Reynolds
SEACBEC - Jamie Vail

The winners are chosen by campus.  Pictured with the winners are Tricia Wilkerson and Randy Rawls of Union Bank.
