Bradley County Annual Cookout Held

The Bradley County Annual Cookout, Sponsored by Pro Nails of Warren was held Friday, May 3rd at the home of Constable Sim McCoy. Taking part were personnel of the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, Warren Police Department, Warren Fire Department, Judicial District Prosecutor's Office, Judicial District Public Defender's Office and other guest.
There was fried fish and all the trimmings plus wonderful results. It was a time of fellowship among all those in attendance.
There was fried fish and all the trimmings plus wonderful results. It was a time of fellowship among all those in attendance.
No comments:
Post a Comment