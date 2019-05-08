Bradley County Cemetery Lecture and Cleaning

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program Special Projects Historian Holly Hope will be conducting a gravestone lecture and cleaning demonstration at the Bradley County Historical Museum in Warren on May 17, 10 AM. The museum is located at 200 West Ash Street. There is no fee for the workshop.
Hope's lecture is “Bringing it Back: Basic Cemetery Maintenance and Safety” and is sponsored by the Bradley County Historical Museum in Warren.
Following the lecture, participants are invited to go to Oakland Cemetery on S. Bradley Street in Warren to do hands-on cleaning. Those attending may wish to bring stools or knees pads, gloves, and basic tools, you may need for cleaning.
The local contact for this event is JeNelle Lipton at 501-416-7882 or 870-226-5457 and the public is encouraged to contact her to register for the workshop or for any questions about the event.
The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program is the Department of Arkansas Heritage division responsible for identifying, evaluating, registering and preserving the state’s cultural resources. Other divisions are the Arkansas Arts Council, the Delta Cultural Center in Helena, the Old State House Museum, the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, the Historic Arkansas Museum and the Arkansas State Archives.
Hope's lecture is “Bringing it Back: Basic Cemetery Maintenance and Safety” and is sponsored by the Bradley County Historical Museum in Warren.
Following the lecture, participants are invited to go to Oakland Cemetery on S. Bradley Street in Warren to do hands-on cleaning. Those attending may wish to bring stools or knees pads, gloves, and basic tools, you may need for cleaning.
The local contact for this event is JeNelle Lipton at 501-416-7882 or 870-226-5457 and the public is encouraged to contact her to register for the workshop or for any questions about the event.
The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program is the Department of Arkansas Heritage division responsible for identifying, evaluating, registering and preserving the state’s cultural resources. Other divisions are the Arkansas Arts Council, the Delta Cultural Center in Helena, the Old State House Museum, the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, the Historic Arkansas Museum and the Arkansas State Archives.
No comments:
Post a Comment