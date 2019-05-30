Bradley County NAACP Plans Event

The Bradley county Chapter of the NAACP will sponsor a cook out Saturday June 1, 2019 at the Warren City Park located on the corner of Martin and Church Streets. The event will last from 12:00 noon till 5:00 P.M. It is free to the public and all are invited.
The activity is to celebrate the reopening of the Bradley County Chapter of the NAACP. People will be able to join the organization and there will be an opportunity to register to vote. Information on the purpose of the NAACP will be available. Pepsi, Mad Butcher, Super Value, Freds and Walmart are sponsoring the event.
Again, everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend! There will be food and the opportunity to register to vote in Bradley county if you are not all ready a registered voter. Dr. Clarence Lucky is Chairman of the Bradley County Chapter.
