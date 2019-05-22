News
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Brenda Nolan Named Hermitage Teacher of the Year
Brenda Nolan has been recognized as the 2019 Hermitage Teacher of the Year. She is an educator at Hermitage Elementary School. Superintendent Tracy Tucker honored her with a special award.
at
3:57 PM
