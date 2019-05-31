Sunday, June 2nd, from 5-7 pm Macedonia Baptist Church will hold "Church in the Park"
at the Bradley County Park.
The new Gospel Bus will be there with bounce house games, food, fellowship and fun and a little preaching. Bring your lawn chairs.
We have event on our facebook page, Macedonia Baptist Church to get more information and pictures of the event logo and of the Gospel Bus.
