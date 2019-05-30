City Community & Economic Dev. Committee Meets

The Warren City Council Community and Economic Development Committee met Wednesday, May 22nd in the Municipal Courtroom. Members present were Chairman Joel Tolefree and Council Members Angela Marshall and Dorothy Henderson. Also present were Council Member Memory Frazer and Mayor Densia Pennington. A number of individuals associated with the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce and the Bradley County Economic Develpoment Commission were in attendance.
The purpose of the meeting was for the committee to discuss how to pursue economic development in Warren. Based on past city council discussions, the idea was to make a recommendation to the full council as to how best the city can attempt to recruit new industry and jobs to the area. There have been two different ideas broached. One is for the city to hire an employee to work out of city hall to recruit. The other concept has been to seek proposals from individuals or firms and contract for services. Under this scenario, the city would hire an industrial recruiter, under contract for one year and charge them with the job of locating and bringing prospects to the city. There are several ways to structure such an agreement.
Council member Dorothy Henderson had a rough draft of a proposed "Request for Qualifications" to be considered. The committee voted to recommend to the full council the plan of seeking a private consultant. The details of the RFQ must still be developed. Chairman Tolefree asked Mayor Pennington to help prepare the RFQ, There seemed to be some confusion as to exactly what was being requested of the Mayor but the committee scheduled another meeting for June 4th to further discuss the matter. Mayor Pennington stated she would work on a proposal. She indicated it would take time to prepare the document and she would consult with other communities as to how they are pursuing job recruitment using this method.
During the meeting the matter of strategic planning was brought up and it appeared some in the audience thought the hiring of a consultant was to prepare a plan. According to Council Member Henderson, that was not her intention. She indicated her idea is to hire a person or firm to seek prospects to locate in Warren and bring them to the table for discussions. It was noted the community has been through the planning process in the past.
