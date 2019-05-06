City Proceeding With Demolishing of Dilapidated Houses

The City of Warren is continuing efforts to raze and cleanup dilapidated properties within the city.
Recently a house on Martin Street, near the intersection of Pine and Martin was torn down and removed. The structure was in terrible conduction and in violation of city codes. It was vacant.
Efforts had been underway for some time to get the house removed or repaired. All legal procedures were followed prior to finalizing the cleanup.
