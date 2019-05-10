Civil Service Commission Hires Two Policemen

The Warren Civil Service Commission met Thursday, May 9th and hired two to serve on the City of Warren police force. Hired were Brian Gorman and Kenneth Shelton. Both are fully certified.
In other business, the commission adopted a policy, which has been approved by the state, to consider applicants 18 years or older. Prior to this change, the age limit was 21.
