Donald Hamilton Family Named 2019 Bradley County Farm Family of the Year

|Donald Hamilton Family
The farm is located at 1264 Bradley 4. It is just east of Hilo and is in what is referred to as the Marsden community. Donald Hamilton and his son Steele Hamilton operate the 45 acres of agricultural production. They are the 6th generation to farm the site.
During the 2019 season, the Hamilton Farm consist of the following:
*Tomatoes-15 acres
*Watermelons-10 acres
*Cantaloupe-5 acres
*Peppers-4 acres
*Squash-3 acres
*Cucumbers-2 acres
*Pumpkins-6 acres
The farm has irrigation capabilities for the 45 acres.
Fresh market produce is sold to wholesale vendors who sell to farmers' markets, grocery stores, local restaurants, and to visiting and local guests. All produce can be purchased on the farm in a box or pick your own.
One of the major goals of the Hamilton Farm is to deliver a satisfactory product, along with excellent taste. The Farm works with buyers and a consultant to improve yield and provide a safe product. The Hamilton's have begun to implement a "food safety and hazard analysis program. This protects people and the environment from harmful chemicals and unforeseen contamination.
According to Mr. Hamilton, they are leveling fields to improve drainage and cleaning edges of fields to offset to alter rows for crops. They work with The University of Arkansas to provide soil samples to maximize productivity and integrity of the soil. Three ponds are maintained on the farm as a secondary water source. They utilize plastic mulch and drip irrigation to conserve water and reduce cultivation for weed control.
Mr. Hamilton's grandfathers, Wesley Hamilton and C. w. Wright started tje family farm. His grandmother Lizzie Gorman Wright was a staple in the operation. Donald's father Byron Hamilton continued the tradition.
Donald Hamilton started working the farm as a boy and at age 16, got his first acre to tend to alone. In 1972 he began logging and then worked at Potlatch for eighteen years, while continuing to farm. He later had a career as a crop insurance adjuster.
Steele Hamilton is a graduate of hermitage High School and UAM with a degree in business, with an emphasis in marketing. He too has worked the farm since he was very young. Steele is married to Genevieve Huggins Hamilton and they have one son, David Slade, age 9. They attend Immanuel Baptist Church in Warren.
Donald's daughters both worked the farm while growing up. Taylor Hamilton Davis is a graduate of Hope High School. She received her Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Louisiana Tech and then her Master's degree in Counseling and Guidance. Taylor and her husband, Jarret, live in Ponchatoulas, Louisiana.
Makenzi Hamilton is a graduate of Hope High School. She attended SAU in Magnolia, where she received her Bachelor's degree in Science in Psychology, with a minor in Criminal Justice. She then earned her Master's degree in Education of Student Affairs and College Counseling. She lives in Magnolia.
Donald Hamilton has attended Hermitage Baptist for 40 years and served three years on the Soil Conservation Board.
As a side note, it should be pointed out that farming consist of a lot of hard work and risk. While interviewing Mr. Hamilton in his front yard, a "dust devil" wind sprang up in a field directly across the road from his house. It pulled up and destroyed several rows of plastic that was part of the squash crop. The Hamilton's had to immediately get back in the field and make repairs to try and save that portion of the crop. ( pictures show the wind in action )
Congratulations to Donald Hamilton and his family being named farm family of the Year for 2019 in Bradley County. They add to the economy in Bradley County and benefit numerous other businesses in the region. They work hard and provide an essential service, that of growing food.
