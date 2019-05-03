Fire Station #2 Receives Updates & Repairs

The picture accompanying this story shows some of the outside improvements recently made to Warren Fire Station #2 located on N. Etheridge Street. The Warren Fire Department has been conducting repairs and cleanup to the facility, both inside and outside. The picture is of the newly refurbished sign on the building.
Fire equipment is maintained in the station and when needed, firemen report to the facility and straight to the location of the fire.
Fire equipment is maintained in the station and when needed, firemen report to the facility and straight to the location of the fire.
No comments:
Post a Comment