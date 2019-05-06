Governor Hutchison Announces Intent to Grant Clemency

May 6, 2019
Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 10 pardons. An additional 41 clemency requests were denied and 7 had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.
Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:
Sarah Besancon (Sherwood): Battery-2nd Degree (D Felony) (CR-2004-4392).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2005 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Michael Callahan (Van Buren): Breaking or Entering (D Felony) (CR 2006-1292a).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2007 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Casandra Neal Chambers (Little Rock): Theft of Property 1st (Misdemeanor) (CR 2004-2194).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2005 – Arkansas County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Michael Ford, using the name Michael Brian Necaise, (Miami, OK): Unlawful Possession of Pseudoephedrine (C Felony) (CR 04-308-2A).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2004 – Benton County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further Arkansas criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Stoney B. King (Greenbrier): Controlled Substance Act (C Felony) (CR 87-340), Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 87-339), Theft by Receiving (C Felony) (CR 87-338), and Theft by Receiving (C Felony) (CR 87-341).
This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1988 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Janice Sparks (Camden): Theft Of Property over $2,500 (C Felony) (CR 2003-067).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Ouachita County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Ricky E. Steele, Jr. (Laurel Hill, NC): Domestic Battering 3rd Degree (Misdemeanor) (CR 2006-02310); Domestic Battering 3rd Degree (Misdemeanor) (CR 2006-07057).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (2006 and 2007 – Benton County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant's request.
Jerry A. Stone (Benton): Aggravated Assault (D Felony) (CR 1997-164-1).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1998 – Saline County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Jeffery Wallace (Mountain View): Manufacture Controlled Substance-Marijuana (C Felony) (CR 98-81).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Stone County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
RoyShawn Wilson (Memphis, TN): Possession of Cocaine (C Felony) (CR 90-126).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1990 – Crittenden County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
