HDC Hold Ribbon Cutting on Designated Parking for Foster Grandparents

A crowd of employees and clients gathered on one of the parking lots of the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center Tuesday morning, May 7th to cut a ribbon in honor of two exceptional Foster Grandparents who give their time to help the clients of the Center in Warren. Lucille Howze and John Hammock were the recipients of the love and honor bestowed. Both work through the Americorp Foster Grandparent program.
Mrs. Howz is 94 years old and has been serving the Center for 30 years. She works 40 hours per week. Mr. Hammock has been serving for sixteen years. It was obvious that both are well beloved among the clients of the HDC.
Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington issued a proclamation honoring both individuals. A ribbon was cut designating special parking places for Mrs. Howz and Mr. Hammock near the area they report to work each day. A reception was held after the ceremony. Superintendent Mark Wargo and Tammy Benbrook with the state office were present.
