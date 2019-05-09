Health Coalition Working On Future Programs

A small number of the Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition met Thursday, May 9th in the conference room of the Brunson Medical Complex for their monthly meeting. Dennen Cuthbertson with Bradley County Medical Center chaired the meeting. There was considerable discussion relating to the last Health Fair and plans for the next one.
Mr. Cuthbertson talked about the upcoming MASH program at Bradley County Medical Center, Hospital Week planned for May 12-18 and the next Coalition meeting set for June 13th.
