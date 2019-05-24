Hermitage School Board May Meeting

Members of the board and staff of the Hermitage School District met May 13th to conduct the monthly business of the school system. Minutes and the financial report were approved. The 2019-2020 school calendar was then adopted.
By a vote of 6-0, the board then accepted a bid by Foster's Cleaning Service to clean the floors over the summer months. The cost will be $9400.00.
Mistie McGhee gave the 7-12 SIS report. Rosalynda Ellis gave the k-6 SIS report and jade huitt gave the Pre-K ELL Coordinator report. Dr. Tucker provided updates from the Superintendent's office.
By a vote of 6-0 the board then approved the sale of second lien bonds in the amount of $525,000.00 for the purposes of school security improvements, roof replacements and other facility repairs. The bonds are issued under existing millage and there is no tax increase. The financing is being handled by First Security Beardsley and Crews and Associates.
In other action by the board, the school choice applications were approved, the Child Nutrition bid from K-12 Culinary Connection was approved and the Education Disclosure Notification/Resolution to hire Collin Wilkerson was passed on a vote of 5-0.
After returning from executive session the board took the following actions:
*Hired Tarah Martin for Music
*Accepted the resignation of Para-Pro Alexisa Clark, pre-k
*Accepted the resignation of Tyler Caruthers as Assistant Basketball Coach
The motion to adjourn was made by Harold Hampton , seconded by Gary Vines.
