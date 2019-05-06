Hermitage School Board Meets in Called Meeting

The Hermitage School Board met Thursday, April 25, 2019 to review bids and ward contracts. Decisions were also made relating to personnel matters.
The board voted to award a contract to Platinum Roofing fro the shingle roof at the elementary school and to Bray Sheet metal company for the flat ( modified ) roofs on the high school campus. Bids for technology were considered but no action was taken. The technology bids will be considered at the upcoming May 13th board meeting.
In other technology matters, the board voted to purchase 10 chromebooks and carts for GT, chromebooks land four carts for elementary, 30 chromebooks and a cart for Mr. Greenwood.
After returning from executive session, the board voted to bring Pre-K para-professionals up to required minimum wage pay for the current year. They also hired Rhonda Daniels as the ARMAC coordinator. The board then voted to accept the resignation of Felicia Doster. Next the board voted to hire Victoria Barton as high school science teacher, hire Dalila Pedroza as elementary teacher and Shelly Wolfe as high school Special Ed. teacher. Another motion was approved to rehire all staff. All votes taken were 6-0.
