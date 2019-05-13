Hospital Week Underway

Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington helped jump start "Hospital week" at Bradley County Medical Center Monday, May 13th by issuing a proclamation honoring and expressing appreciation to the hospital, administration and staff for the work and services they perform daily. A number of hospital employees and guest were on hand as Mayor Pennington read and presented the proclamation to Hospital CEO Steve Henson.
Bradley County Medical Center was created in the 1950s and has been added to and remodeled several times over the years. It is one of the best equipped and staffed hospitals located in a rural community of Arkansas. The facility works some 200 employees. The hospital is owned by Bradley County.
There will be activities conducted throughout the week celebrating "Hospital Week."
