Intermodal Still Struggling With Rail Crossing

While struggling to have a quorum present, the Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority continued to struggle with finding a resolution to the long running problem of securing railroad approval to build a crossing for vehicles to go from the north side to the south side of the intermodal property located on U.S. Highway 278 between Wilmar and Monticello. The board has been battling this issue for over two years. According to the Authority's Chairman, John Lipton, he has been told recently by the organization's consulting engineer that the problem remains unsolved. There was discussion about sending Mr. Lipton to Omaha, Nebraska, to visit with Union Pacific representatives. He offered to visit with the railroad company's legal council in Little Rock.
David Carter, with the UAM School of Heavy Equipment Training, that operates out of SEACBEC in Warren, addressed the members and informed them of work being done on the intermodal site and plans for future work. He went on to educate the board on what the training program teaches and indicated there is room for more students. He urged any one interested in attending the academy to contact him at 870-866-4231. They teach the operating of earth moving equipment and can provide CDL truck driving training as well. Once a person secures the training, there are good paying jobs available.
After getting a board member on the phone, the board approved the minutes and financial statement. Bob Milton submitted the financial report and the board voted to pay monthly bills.
The report showed cash balances of $78,232.90 on hand and the following amounts carried as accounts receivable from the cities and counties:
*Monticello-$27,094.31
*Drew County-$9,702.99
*Warren-$22,604.96
*Bradley County-$156,497.66
No other action was taken.
