Jersey Fire Department Responds to Wildfire.

Saturday, May 25 at approximately 4:25 PM, six Jersey Firefighters responded to a wildfire on Bradley County Road 194 near the Lanark community. Upon arrival they found an area of three to four acres smoldering in a newly logged cut over . Mr. Smith, landowner, stated, " They , Patrick Blackman's logging crew, worked today until noon and they told me that a piece of their logging equipment had gotten tangled in a fence on the back side of the logging set and a small fire started. They said they put plenty of water on it ,then they left for the weekend. Later smoke was seen and it was called in..." .
Due to the high humidity level , the fire spread slowly. Also, the fire was inaccessible by traditional wild land suppression equipment. The Bradley County Forestry Commission Rangers were contacted to construct a fire line by bulldozer around the circumference of the involved acreage . This action would limit additional natural fuels feeding any flames.
Jersey Rural had one of its brush trucks on site with mutual aid being rendered by Banks Fire Department with one brush truck and 3 firefighters .
