Jersey Fire Department Holds Training

Jersey Fire Department held a Hazmat Operations Training on Saturday, April 27 and May 4 to insure the readiness of the department firefighters in the event of a hazardous situation presenting itself. Transportation of hazardous materials throughout the local area is a very common occurrence. Preparedness "before" the fact is paramount to a safe, successful outcome.
In an 18 month "educational" journey, Jersey Firefighters have completed a USA Firewise designation (wildfire preparedness), over 200 classroom hours toward Firefighter I and Firefighter II Certifications (structure fire preparedness), CPR Certification (medic/rescue preparedness), Hazmat Awareness Course, Hazmat Operations Course, ICS 100, ICS 200, ICS 700, ICS 800 Arkansas Department Emergency Management Courses with First Responder (EMR), a 40 hour course, beginning in June. It has been a very concentrated project of educational and practical learning...all done to better protect our fellow community members.
Jersey Fire Department leadership consists of Kenny Loomis Chief, Venollie (Vaughn) President, Wayne Ederington Vice President and Sheila Loomis Training Officer/Firewise Coordinator.
