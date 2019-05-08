Little Miss Pink Tomato 2019 Pageant will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 2:30 p.m. in the Warren Cultural Center during the 63st Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.
Applications are available at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce office in Warren or at www.pinktomatofestival.com Eligible participants must be 4 or 5 years of age on June 1, 2019 and reside in Bradley, Drew, Dallas, Calhoun, Cleveland, Union, Ashley or Lincoln County.
Registration deadline for the 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant has been set for Friday, June 7, 2019. Entry fee for the pageant is $25.
Contestants will be required to attend the rehearsal held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14 at the Cultural Center and they must ride in the Pink Tomato Festival Parade at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15.
For additional information, contact the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce at 870-226-5225 or you may contact: Glenda Cross at 870-226-5758 or JeNelle Lipton at 870-226-5457.
Applications are available at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce office in Warren or at www.pinktomatofestival.com Eligible participants must be 4 or 5 years of age on June 1, 2019 and reside in Bradley, Drew, Dallas, Calhoun, Cleveland, Union, Ashley or Lincoln County.
Registration deadline for the 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant has been set for Friday, June 7, 2019. Entry fee for the pageant is $25.
Contestants will be required to attend the rehearsal held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14 at the Cultural Center and they must ride in the Pink Tomato Festival Parade at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15.
For additional information, contact the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce at 870-226-5225 or you may contact: Glenda Cross at 870-226-5758 or JeNelle Lipton at 870-226-5457.
No comments:
Post a Comment