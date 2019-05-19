Lumberjack All-Sports Reception to be Held Monday Night

Warren High School is set to host the 2019 All-Sports Reception Monday, May 20, in the WHS Cafeteria. Besides recognizing and bestowing awards to athletes, former athletes and fans will be inducted into the Lumberjack Hall of Fame. Those being inducted are: Johnny Johnson (posthumously) as an associate, Terrence Hampton for football, Ken Thomas for basketball, Joseph Davis for basketball, and Janice Calhoun Reddick for track and basketball. The event is free and open to the public.
