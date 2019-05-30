Make Warren Shine Wins $5,000 from Shelter Insurance®

Warren, AR – June 15, 2019 – Each spring, Shelter Insurance Companies holds a contest called "Thankful for Our Communities." Five winners each receive a $5,000 grant for the charity of their choice. This year, Leah St. John created a winning video about Warren and chose Make Warren Shine as the recipient of the $5,000 award. The check will be presented on June 15 at the All-Tomato Luncheon of the 63rd Annual Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.
The rules of the contest required entrants to write an essay or create a video about what makes their communities special. The entry that earned the most votes was an automatic winner, and the next nine entries with the most votes were submitted to a panel of Shelter judges, who chose the next four winners.
Shelter has always encouraged community involvement, and this contest gives people an opportunity to explain what makes their communities stand out. According to Frank Thompson, Vice President of Marketing for Shelter, "We chose this approach because we wanted to point out the many positive aspects to the communities we serve and honor the people who can make a difference in those areas. We also wanted to find out what's important to the citizens in these communities and help support those causes. This contest was a fun way to do that."
St. John’s video was titled " Warren: Our Shining Community" which tells the story of residents who are friendly and volunteer frequently. The chimes from the church downtown, lampposts, benches, parks and golf courses add charm, and there’s something for everyone to do. She says, “You have a sense of community that is not found in big cities.” She goes on to compare it to the type of town Norman Rockwell tried to depict in his works; a feeling of home. To watch the video, visit https://www.shelterinsurance.com/lp/thankful/2019/warrenar/ .
Shelter Insurance® is a group of companies with four personal lines property and casualty companies, a reinsurance company, and a life insurance company. Shelter markets through Shelter Insurance®, AmShield Insurance®, Haulers Insurance, Say Insurance® and offers auto, home, life, farm and business insurance services to customers in 21 states. The firm’s corporate headquarters is in Columbia, Missouri and more information is available at ShelterInsurance.com.
