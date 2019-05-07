Mason Temple Graduates With University Honors

JONESBORO – The Honors College at Arkansas State University will host the 10th annual Honors Recognition Ceremony and Reception Friday, May 10, at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Cooper Alumni Center, 2600 Alumni Blvd.
The 4 p.m. ceremony is for 2018-2019 graduates from Agriculture; Engineering and Computer Science; Liberal Arts and Communication; and Nursing and Health Professions. The 6 p.m. ceremony is for graduates from the Neil Griffin College of Business; Education and Behavioral Science; Sciences and Mathematics; and Undergraduate Studies.
A group of 151 graduating Honors students will be recognized in the company of their parents, families, guests and university dignitaries. Graduation distinctions for each student are listed below.
Graduating seniors Meredith Carvell of Bentonville and Drew Slaven of Bono will make remarks on behalf of their Honors peers at the 4 p.m. ceremony, along with Shana Nichols of Beebe and Thomas Hamaker of Hampton at the 6 p.m. ceremony.
In addition, the Honors Professor of the Year 2019 will be announced. Honors students nominate professors and vote to select the recipient.
There are three distinctions in graduating from the Honors College -- Graduating in University Honors, Graduating in Honors, and earning the Honors Certificate.
Graduating in University Honors
Those designated ‘Graduating in University Honors’ have successfully defended an Honors senior thesis, completed a minimum of 24 credit hours in Honors coursework, and are graduating with a 3.50 or higher cumulative grade point average. This distinction is recognized on their diplomas and their formal academic transcripts. These students are also presented with a gold Honors medallion and a certificate in recognition of their accomplishment.
Those graduating in University Honors are:
Jacob Armstrong of Jonesboro, Nathan Baggett of Brookland, Kristyn Belk of Jonesboro, Joshua Bennett of Cabot, Payton Binns of Cabot, Alexandra Borchardt of Monticello, Meredith Carvell of Bentonville, Zachary Corbitt of Redfield, Mallory Donaldson of Benton, Oliver Dozier of Paragould, Aaron Drake Furrh of Pottsville, Erin Gately of Overland Park, Kan., Oliver Rainey Gibbs of Germantown, Tenn., McKenzie Griffin of Jonesboro, Thomas Hamaker of Hampton, Sarah Handloser of Sheridan, Lindsey Hart of Cabot, Bryston Hickman of Jonesboro, David Holmquist of Roland, Aubree Hughart of Walnut Ridge, Katherine Huss of Jonesboro, Ashlyn Johnson of Little Rock, Kyle Madden of Jonesboro, Jessica Martin of Jonesboro, Anna Mears of Colt, Seth Moody of Jonesboro, Brooks Propst of Dexter, Mo., Zachary Rail of Vilonia, Kassidy Ratz of Beebe, Annie Savage of Alexander, Nicholas Schafer of Carlisle, Tanisha Tak of Ahmedabad, India, Mason Temple of Hermitage, Madalyn Weiner of Little Rock, Chandler Williams of Jonesboro, and Jose Williams of Cave City.
Graduating in Honors
Students ‘Graduating in Honors’ have completed a minimum of 18 credit hours in Honors coursework and are graduating with a 3.50 or higher cumulative grade point average. This distinction is recognized on their diplomas and their formal academic transcripts. These students are also presented with a silver Honors medallion and a certificate in recognition of their accomplishment.
Those graduating in Honors are:
Jessica Allbritton of Benton, Faith Allen of Jonesboro, Trevor Asher of Poplar Bluff, Mo., Jonah Barnett of Alexander, Caitlyn Barnhill of Sheridan, Codi Boyd of Austin, Caroline Cato of Alexander, Addison Chaloupka of Bryant, Julie Chambers of Jonesboro, Ashton Chaplain of Brookland, Tyler Childress of Beebe, John Chunn of Sherwood, Maggie Collier of Ward, Ethan Cooper of Portageville, Mo., Tyler Corbin of Belleville, Caitlyn Cox of Jonesboro, Lexi Crull of Mountain Home, Mary Kathryn Cruse of Dardanelle, Seth Douglas of Paragould, Brittany DuBose of Jonesboro, Cameron Duke of Bald Knob, Corbin Edwards of Roland, Megan Fruhling of Cabot, Davia Fuller of Horseshoe Bend, Molly Ginn of Marion, Alyssa Green of Sheridan, Wesley Gwaltney of Charlotte, Dylan Herekamp of Batesville, Rachel Hinson of Vilonia, Nathan Johnson of Jonesboro, Lydia Keller of Poplar Bluff, Samuel King of Jonesboro, Hannah Kling of Monticello, Katie Kramer of Batesville, Julia Lawrence of Jonesboro, Mia Lewis of West Memphis, John Lovell of Little Rock, Emily Mallet of Helotes, Texas, Madeline Malloy of Mountain Home, Joshua Manning of Paragould, Sydney Markum of Paragould, Brooklyn Montgomery of Gideon, Mo., Erin Morgan of Jonesboro, Haleigh Moye of Jonesboro, Natalie Norwood of Benton, Kiera O'Keefe of Jonesboro, Moira O'Keefe of Jonesboro, Kelsey Owen of Beebe, Zachary Passmore of Jonesboro, Mary Peebles of Augusta, Anna Radillo of Jonesboro, Abbie Rawls of Marion, Jordan Reddick of Brookland, Megan Reese of Concord, N.H., Emily Reynolds of Jonesboro, Kassidy Richardson of Jonesboro, Alysha Rieathbaum of Trumann, Taylor Romine of Cabot, Madison Rose of Benton, Loran Ross of Mabelvale, Caitlin Sanders of Sherwood, Aixa Schrader of El Dorado, Brenden Scott of Magazine, Connor Shannon of Jonesboro, Brady Shollenbarger of Paragould, Drew Slaven of Bono, Brittany Sorrell of Cabot, Lindsay Spell of Cabot, Olivia Staton of Pine Bluff, Sloan Stephenson of Brookland, Jacob Stewart of Mammoth Spring, Mackenzie Tate of Manila, Jill Taylor of Paragould, Lindie Thompson of Bauxite, Ellen Tinnell of Jonesboro, Hannah Wakefield of Blytheville, Katelyn Watson of Jonesboro, Adam Weiner of Little Rock, Jedidiah Whitt of Trumann, Taylor Wilson of Trumann, Faith Woodfield of Malvern, and Tristen Wright of Paragould.
Students earning the Honors Certificate
Those earning an Honors Certificate have completed a minimum of 18 credit hours in Honors coursework and are graduating with a 3.00 or higher cumulative grade point average. These students are presented with a certificate in recognition of their accomplishment.
Those earning the Honors Certificate are:
Matthew Archer of Benton, Hannah Barr of Fort Smith, Matthew Brown of Sherwood, Brooke Cole of Cherokee Village, Brian Combee of Newark, Haley Dismuke of Rison, Emma Elliott of Beebe, Rachel Gaffney of Mayflower, Zackery Givens of Jonesboro, Erica Hall of Paragould, Hayden Harsson of Lepanto, Jennifer Hendrix of Paragould, Jason Hickman of Mountain Home, Stephanie Judkins of Paragould, Rylee Lewis of Walnut Ridge, Nathan Liouh of Jonesboro, Teila Marlin of Cave City, Joshua McMahan of Jonesboro, Brady Moody of Jonesboro, Shana Nichols of Beebe, Bailey Owens of Lake City, Erica Pruitt of Jonesboro, Garrett Reed of Rison, Caleb Reinhart of Manila, Alexandra Richardson of Sheridan, Kamri Rogers of Harrison, Bridget Sloan of Black Rock, Autumn Spencer of Bald Knob, Lee Sullivan of Cabot, Dalton Thompson of Lafe, Kelsey Vinson of Jonesboro, Kristiana Watson of Conway, and Taylor Wilson of Jonesboro.
