Meeting Of Parks & Recreation Called

A meeting of the Warren Parks & Recreation Commission was called for Thursday, May 23rd at the Warren Municipal Building. At the last minute some members were unable to attend so a quorum was not present and no action was taken. Plans call for another meeting soon.
In attendance was Mayor Pennington and Parks Director Kyle Wagnon. Mayor Pennington and Mr. Wagnon went ahead and provided and update on all city recreational facilities and programs. It was noted that the Mayor is in the process of nominating individuals to fill two vacancies on the Commission. All appointments must be approved by the Warren City Council.
Reports were given on the Baseball/Softball complex, the Warren Cultural Center, the Railroad Depot, the City Park, Westside Pool/Ball Field, the Old Armory, the Shooting Range, the Axley Soccer Field and the Senior Citizens Center. The Parks Director stated the Baseball/Softball complex has been very busy and heavily used the past several months and Warren High School Baseball is planning to play an extended league at the facility. Softball is also planned. He said the city is looking for grants to help make further improvements to the complex including possibly constructing a new field. Mr. Wagnon indicated the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County is making use of the complex for baseball.
Mr. Wagnon reported the Westside Pool has been inspected by the Health Department and is certified to open. Plans call for the pool to be operational May 28th. He stated a soccer tournament is set for May 24th at Axley Field. He also reported work is progressing on the Railroad Depot renovation.
According to Mr. Wagnon there will be a Pink Tomato Festival Shooting tournament at the Range in the near future. All of the cities facilities are being used. Maintenance and improvements are ongoing.
The City of Warren Parks and Recreation Commission is established by ordinance of the Warren City Council. The Commission is authorized to set rules and regulations for operating the parks and recreation facilities and makes recommendations for expenditures to the Warren City Council.
In attendance was Mayor Pennington and Parks Director Kyle Wagnon. Mayor Pennington and Mr. Wagnon went ahead and provided and update on all city recreational facilities and programs. It was noted that the Mayor is in the process of nominating individuals to fill two vacancies on the Commission. All appointments must be approved by the Warren City Council.
Reports were given on the Baseball/Softball complex, the Warren Cultural Center, the Railroad Depot, the City Park, Westside Pool/Ball Field, the Old Armory, the Shooting Range, the Axley Soccer Field and the Senior Citizens Center. The Parks Director stated the Baseball/Softball complex has been very busy and heavily used the past several months and Warren High School Baseball is planning to play an extended league at the facility. Softball is also planned. He said the city is looking for grants to help make further improvements to the complex including possibly constructing a new field. Mr. Wagnon indicated the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County is making use of the complex for baseball.
Mr. Wagnon reported the Westside Pool has been inspected by the Health Department and is certified to open. Plans call for the pool to be operational May 28th. He stated a soccer tournament is set for May 24th at Axley Field. He also reported work is progressing on the Railroad Depot renovation.
According to Mr. Wagnon there will be a Pink Tomato Festival Shooting tournament at the Range in the near future. All of the cities facilities are being used. Maintenance and improvements are ongoing.
The City of Warren Parks and Recreation Commission is established by ordinance of the Warren City Council. The Commission is authorized to set rules and regulations for operating the parks and recreation facilities and makes recommendations for expenditures to the Warren City Council.
No comments:
Post a Comment