Memorial Day Program Set For May 27th

There will be a wreath laying ceremony conducted Monday, May 27th on the Courthouse Square in honor of those who sacrificed their lives for our country. It will take place at 10:30 A..M. and the public is invited. Following the wreath laying, a Memorial Day program will be held at First United Methodist Church, located at 111 West Church Street in Warren.
A welcome will be given by Pastor Gary Harrison, followed by a moment of silence. There will be prayer and the singing of our National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. "My Country Tis Of Thee" will be sung and World War II Navy Veteran Gerald Burton will bring remarks. The Powerhouse COGIC will sing "America The Beautiful." "God Bless America" will be sung by the audience and TAPS will be played.
The public is invited and urged to attend this solemn and important service to honor those who have kept our nation free.
