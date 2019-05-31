Minutes From Re-Newing New Edinburg

Roger McClellan, President, opened the meeting and welcomed everyone to the meeting. The minutes of the April meeting were emailed to participants and copies distributed to those in attendance. Motion was made by Don Triplett, seconded by Linda Hornaday to accept minutes as presented. Motion passed.
Linda Hornaday, treasurer, presented the financial statement and on motion of Don Triplett, seconded by Melody Spears, the report was accepted and presented for audit.
Roger informed the group that the flags will be placed around town prior to Memorial Day weekend and that two brackets are broken and need to be replaced. Motion was made by Linda Hornaday, seconded by Patricia McClellan, for Roger to purchase the needed brackets and be reimbursed for their cost. Motion passed. He also presented a receipt for the purchase of weed killer purchased at Attwood’s which was approved for purchase last month. In the absence of Don Hart, he also informed the group that several brick orders have been received for the Veterans Park, but that a minimum order of five is required to receive free shipping. Once that number is reached bricks will be ordered and installed.
The group discussed designating a work day to remove debris along the fence row at the center plus a day to install the cover for the back door at the community center, an expenditure previously approved. Roger is to get with Don Hart regarding a date for both projects. Further discussion was held about the possibility of adding an addition onto the community center for storage.
Patricia McClellan passed out the proposed historical marker information she had received from the Department of Arkansas Heritage. Mark Addison advised the group that the date on the marker information was not the same as on the plaque on his home, the Clemons Hotel. Additional research will be conducted prior to the submission of the information.
Trenna Kemp reminded the group that Steel Magnolias will be presented on July 26 at the community center by the Cleveland County Theater group and that she had talked to Stacey Waltz about the requirements for the production, ticket prices, props, refreshments, etc. Discussion was held concerning the event.
Motion was made by Don Triplett to adjourn, seconded by Melody Spears. Motion passed. The next meeting will be held June 18.
