New Head Start Offices Moving To Monticello

Board members of Southeast Arkansas Community Action were updated Tuesday, May 21st on the status of Head Start and other programs managed by the agency. As previously reported the agency has given up the Head Start Program due to management issues for a year. Southeast Community Action hopes to reapply at the end of the next year. A company hired by the federal government will take over the Head Start Program and run it until a new grant is issued in the future. The new provider will use existing facilities in each county. They will give current employees a chance to apply for available jobs. There is no guarantee that all will be rehired. According to information provided SRC, the new headquarters will be in Monticello.
Southeast Community Action will continue to operate the Liheap ( low income home energy assistance program ), the CSBG ( community service block grant program and other administrative services from the Warren Central Headquarters.
In other business reports were given and the board took no action on the advertisement for vacancies for the positions of Executive Director and Finance Director. Both jobs are being filled by interim appointments.
After going into executive session the board voted to require an agency employee to repay several hundred dollars of expense money used to attend a training meeting that was not authorized by the board.
The board meeting was chaired by Rick Matheney of Ashley County.
