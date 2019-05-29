Pink Tomato Festival Plans Are Underway

Plans are well underway for the 63rd Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival to be held on June 8th through June 15th, 2019.
The annual Pink Tomato Festival draws people from all parts of the country. Activities include events for all ages and many of the events have been around for years.
Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant, for girls 4 and 5 years old, will be celebrating their 60th anniversary. The pageant has remained the same since their beginning in 1959 and may be the only swimsuit pageant for little girls in the world. It will be held on Saturday, June 15th.
Activities will begin on Saturday, June 8th with a new event, the La Tour de Tomato, a bike ride through Bradley County. The bike ride will include three distances for the riders to choose for the competition. Other events the first weekend will be pageants for all ages including the Miss Pink Tomato Pageant.
The following week is filled with many activities. Many events have been favorites through the years with new events added each year. Events scheduled, will include a Quilt Show; Tomato Eating Contests; Tomato Packing Contest; Steak Cook Off; Turtle Races; Talent Show; All Tomato Luncheon; Salsa Contest; the 5k Walk and 5k Run; Arts and Crafts; Cutest Baby Contest and the Festival Parade. There will be vendors offering a large variety of tasty food. The Grand Finale on Saturday night will be the Giant Fireworks Show.
Entertainment is always a big part of the annual Festival. The headliner band this year will be Restless Heart, taking the stage on Saturday night and on Friday night, Blane Howard will be entertaining. Other entertainers are, Fortunate Sons + One, Parker McKay and Jubilation Jazz. There will be all types of music to enjoy and dance to, including DJ Jam A Lot on Friday and on Saturday night Hispanic Music . All the entertainment is free. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy.
For more information about the 63rd Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival, you may call the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce at 870-226-5225 or check the website www.pinktomatofestival.com for a lineup of all the events scheduled.
Warren and Bradley County invite their neighbors to join them as we celebrate another great Pink Tomato Festival. Come and enjoy. You will not be disappointed.
