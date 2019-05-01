Re-NEW-ing Edinburg

Roger McClellan, President, opened the meeting and welcomed everyone to the meeting. The minutes of the March meeting were emailed to participants and copies distributed to those in attendance. Motion was made by Larry Waldrop, seconded by Linda Hornaday to accept the minutes as presented. Motion passed.
Linda Hornaday passed out copies of the financial statement. Motion was made by Larry Waldrop, seconded by Trenna Kemp to accept the statement as presented and submit it for audit. Motion passed.
Kathy Waldrop stated the Face Book page currently has 679 followers. The post for the volunteer of the year had 825 likes and the cleanup of the nature trail and picnic area at the Marks Cemetery had numerous looks also.
Roger McClellan reported there were approximately 30 volunteers for the cleanup at the cemetery with all the nature trails cleaned, several fallen trees removed from the picnic area plus leaves and fourteen bags of trash picked up from the cemetery to the Marks Mill State Park on Highway 97.
Don Hart gave a brief report on the Veterans Park. He also advised the group that the cost for the cover over the back door at the community center would be approximately $200. After a brief discussion, it was decided to proceed with that project in June.
Under new business, Roger told the group that the sunflowers had been planted on the vacant lot again beside the First Baptist Church and ask Shelia Towery if she could ask the church about once again using electricity from the church for the electric fence to keep the deer out of the garden. She agreed to do so.
He also requested permission to buy a new POW flag and an American Flag for the Veterans Park as both are tattered. Motion was made by Shelia Towery, seconded by Mary Ann Hart for Roger to buy both flags and be reimbursed. Motion passed.
There was discussion concerning cleaning the fence row to the north along Hwy 8 in order for cars to have a better view to exit the property and a cleanup date will be set in May. The property next to the Attwood store building has been cleaned, however, a weed killer needs to be purchased to maintain the property over the summer. Motion was made by Linda Hornaday, seconded by Dianne Watts to purchase weed killer.
Mary Ann Hart showed the group some quilt blocks which could possibly be used to make an exterior 4 ‘X 4’ barn quilt which would be placed in New Edinburg. Motion was made by Virginia Mann, seconded by Shelia Towery, to proceed with making two barn quilts. Motion passed.
Patricia McClellan made a motion to adjourn, seconded by Larry Waldrop. Motion passed. The next meeting will be held at the NE community Center May 21 at 6:00 p.m.
