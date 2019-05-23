Reception Held for Retiring Teachers

The Warren School District hosted a Retirement Reception for the following retirees; Frances Cornish, 9 years ABC, RDeWayne Banks, 2 years service to education in WSD, 33.5 years total in education, Felecia Bennett, 38 years service to education in WSD, 38 years total in education,Vicky McDougald, 4 years of service to education in the WSD, 38 years total in education, Tina McKinney, 24 years of service to education in the WSD, 32.5 years total in education, Cecilia Whittemore, 38.5 years of service to education in WSD, 38.5 years total in education.
Altogether they have a total of 189.5 years of service to education and a total of 115.5 years of service in the Warren School District.
Pictured are; Tina McKinney, Felecia Bennett, Cecilia Whittemore, and Vicky McDougald, not present were Frances Cornish and RDewayne Banks.
