Robert B. Gibson, III Announces Intentions to Seek Circuit Judge

Crossett – Robert B. Gibson, III today announced his plans to run for Circuit Judge, Division 3, 10th District. The 10th District encompasses Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha, and Drew Counties. If elected, Gibson commits to serving impartially and with integrity. The current Division 3 Circuit Judge, Robert Bynum Gibson, Jr. is retiring at the end of his term.
Robert B. Gibson, III issued the following statement:
“I’m excited to announce my intentions to seek the position of Circuit Judge, Division 3, 10th District. Serving Southeast Arkansas, my home, would be a great honor. As Circuit Judge, I would work hard every day to keep the voters trust by being accessible, impartial, and operating with the highest integrity.”
Robert Gibson is a graduate of University of Arkansas School of Law. He has been admitted to practice in both state and federal court. Gibson currently serves on the Committee for Model Civil Jury Instructions. This appointment is made by the Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court.
Contact: Jon Gilmore (jon@gilmorestrategy.com or (501) 777-5149)
Robert Gibson is a native of Dermott and Monticello. Robert and his wife, Macy, have two sons: Robert, age 7, and Charles Turner Gibson, age 4. Robert and his family reside in Crossett where he also practices law with Tom Streetman at the law firm of Streetman & Gibson, PLLC. Robert serves on the board of directors for the Ashley County Boys & Girls Club, Crossett Rotary Club, and the Crossett Chamber of Commerce. He and his family attend St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Crossett, Arkansas.
Robert B. Gibson, III issued the following statement:
“I’m excited to announce my intentions to seek the position of Circuit Judge, Division 3, 10th District. Serving Southeast Arkansas, my home, would be a great honor. As Circuit Judge, I would work hard every day to keep the voters trust by being accessible, impartial, and operating with the highest integrity.”
Robert Gibson is a graduate of University of Arkansas School of Law. He has been admitted to practice in both state and federal court. Gibson currently serves on the Committee for Model Civil Jury Instructions. This appointment is made by the Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court.
Contact: Jon Gilmore (jon@gilmorestrategy.com or (501) 777-5149)
Robert Gibson is a native of Dermott and Monticello. Robert and his wife, Macy, have two sons: Robert, age 7, and Charles Turner Gibson, age 4. Robert and his family reside in Crossett where he also practices law with Tom Streetman at the law firm of Streetman & Gibson, PLLC. Robert serves on the board of directors for the Ashley County Boys & Girls Club, Crossett Rotary Club, and the Crossett Chamber of Commerce. He and his family attend St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Crossett, Arkansas.
No comments:
Post a Comment