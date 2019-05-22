Rotarians Hear About Upcoming Festival

|Randy Rauls, Vicki Tapia, and Bob Milton
May 7th, Randy Rauls (left) and Vicki Tapia (middle) of the Pink Tomato Festival spoke to the Rotary Club of Warren about this year's festivities which will kick off Saturday June 8th with several events including the inaugural Tour De Tomato bicycle ride. Rotary Club will be having their annual Pancake Breakfast to benefit the Imagination Library on June 15th from 7:00-10:00 at the First United Methodist Church. Also pictured is Rotarian Bob Milton.
No comments:
Post a Comment