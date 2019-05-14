Tuesday, May 14, 2019

School Board Deals With Personnel Issues

The Warren School Board met Monday, May 13 for their regular monthly meeting.  After adopting the minutes of the previous month's meeting and approving out-of-state trip requests, the board moved into executive session to discuss personnel matters.  Upon returning, they approved the following recommendations:

Resignations:
Certified:
   Becki Quoss-Brunson Math Instructor  effective end of contract
   Samantha McAlpin-Warren Middle School Literacy Instructor effective end of contract year
Classified:
   Lori McClain-Eastside Library Aide, effective May 31
   Shanda Belin-Brunson Secretary, effective May 31
   Gregory Ellis-Brunson Paraprofessional/Interventionist, effective end of contract year

Retiring:
Classified:
   Frances Cornish (9years)-Warren ABC Preschool

Transfers
   Lois Hedger, from SEACBEC to to District Part Time Data Clerk (4 hours)
   Ruthie Courtney Internship instructor (SEACBEC) to Warren School District
   Kelli Roberson, from Eastside Instructor to District Dyslexia CoordinatorCertified Hires:
 
Certified Hire
   Hanna McGee, WMS Literacy Instructor
   Taylor Parsons, Brunson Instructor
   Jennifer Melton, WHS Literacy Instructor
   Cody Jones, WHS Social Studies/Head Boys Soccer Coach
   Kaitlyn Kennedy Nelson, WHS Math Instructor
   Jeremy Groves, SEACBEC Construction Technology Instructor

Other:
   Heidi Lassiter, WHS Parent Involvement Coordinator
  Jennifer Melson, Yearbook Sponsor
  Billy Reed, Chess & Quiz Bowl Coach
   Payton Sledge, WHS Head Cheer Sponsor
   Yashika Hicks, WHS Assistant Cheer Sponsor
   Rhonda Daniels, ARMAC Coorinator for the WSD

Addendum to Contract:
   Jordyn Rose from 6.5 hours to 7.5 hours

In other business, the board approved handbook changes and a bonus of $750 across the board for full-time employees.

They approved administrator Salary Indexes.

They appointed Shannon Gorman to serve on the Cultural Center Commission.

They approved the update ASBA Model Policies as needed and the financial report.

Superintendent Bryan Cornish gave an update on the plans for working on the track and reviewed the many end-of-year school events.

