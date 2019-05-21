School Elections Conducted In County

In accordance to state law both Warren and Hermitage recently held their annual school elections by early voting only. Since neither district had a contested board race or proposed any millage change, they were allowed to have their respective elections by early voting only. The following are the results:
Warren School District-A total of six votes cast. Reelected to the Board were Joey Cathy to Zone 1 and Joel Tolefree to Zone 5. There was no millage increase proposed.
Hermitage School District-One vote was cast. Reelected to the Board was David Wilkerson. There was no millage increase proposed.
There is the possibility that other votes may be received by mail, but few if any are expected.
