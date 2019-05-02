SEACAC to Conduct Community Meetings for Ashley and Chicot Counties

The Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will to conduct community meetings for SEACAC Board Members for Ashley and Chicot Counties.
The meeting to elect a board member for the Ashley County Private- Sector for SEACAC board will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. The meeting will be held at the Ashley County Courthouse Annex Building, in the Conference Room in Hamburg, Arkansas.
The meeting to elect board members for Chicot County Private Sector and Elected Official for SEACAC board will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2019. at 10:00 A.M. The Meeting will be held at the Gatewood Library-at the Lake Village Branch, Lake Village, Arkansas.
