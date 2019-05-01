SEACBEC Students Receive National Career Readiness Certification

Fifty-one SEACBEC students received the National Career Readiness Certification. The NCRC is endorsed by the Governor and recognized by businesses nationwide. Each certificate is signed by Governor Asa Hutchinson. ACT designed the curriculum and the exam to measure the level of abilities people will have in the work place. These students worked through the ACT WorkKeys curriculum in their Internship and Medical classes at SEACBEC. Students receiving this certificate are:
Platinum certificates – Cameron Cobb, Dylan Ferguson, Mark Hairston, Cortney Nelson, Jaye Saunders, Jacob Shipp
Gold certificates – Samantha Evans, Karringon Hall, Anissa Henry, Josh Hensley, India Hudson, Dylan Johnston, Karissa Morman, Jovankah Rodriguez, Iyania Smith, Payton Sparks, Iyahna Wells,
Reed Woodard, Anne Yepes
Silver certificates – Chandler Callaway, Kacie Cooper, T’Nyia Cox, Blaine Forrest, Evan Forrest, Kayti Goad, Marshayla Haltiwanger, Xavier Kamau, Dani Langford, Ashtyn Mann, Josh Nichols, Marlee Rauls, Cade Reep, Emily Rodriguez, Parker St. John, Lily Warren, Emily Wells, Brittany White, Anna Wilkerson, J’Lisa Woodard
Bronze certificates – Jahaira Angeles, Caleb Chancellor, Osbaldo Covarrubias, Marissa Destefano, Jesse Erwin, Matthew George, Laken Lovell, Yesenia Macias, Reagan Parker, Servanthra Patton, Easton Sinclair, Caleb Watson
