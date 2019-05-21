Short Quorum Court Meeting Conducted

The Bradley County Quorum Court met Monday, May 20th and dealt with county business. The meeting lasted less than thirty minutes. Minutes of the previous meeting and financial reports were approved.
The County Judge gave a brief report and the Justices approved Kim Forrest and Joyce Trotter-Hampton for appointment to the County Equalization Board. According to sources, a local media representative, told the Justices he had heard State Representative Jeff Wardlaw tell the Rotary Club that the state should sign off on the private facility within days. He would not comment on the proposed location. It was reported that the County Judge and the Sheriff were not aware of any update or information.
