Skills USA Teams Bring Home Silver and Gold

|Gold Team Winners: Emily Wells, Cameron Cobb, Alexis Temple, Emily Rodriguez, and Matthew George.
|Silver Team Winners: India Young, Alea Everroad, Brooklyn Solis, Karissa Morman, and Ryan Womack.
SEACBEC took 37 students to compete in the Arkansas State SkillsUSA competitions on April 9th in Hot Springs, AR. Students demonstrated and were scored on skills and knowledge they had learned in classes at SEACBEC. Students competed in Quiz Bowl, Carpentry, Electrical, Plumbing, CPR, Job Interview, CSI Investigation, Felony Traffic Stops, Computer Technology, Medical Terminology and Spelling, and Welding competitions. Quiz Bowl teams won a gold and silver medal, Josh Nichols placed 4th in the plumbing competitions, and Elizabeth Neal, placed 6th in Felony Traffic stops. The Quiz Bowl team that won gold will compete in SkillsUSA National competition in June in Louisville, Kentucky.
No comments:
Post a Comment