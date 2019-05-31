South Arkansas Community College has announced its spring 2019 graduates.

From Banks
Technical certificates: LaTundra Roshane Ware (practical nursing).
From Bearden
Associate’s degrees: Kayla Diane Williams (physical therapist assistant).
From Calion
Associate’s degrees: Lauren Michele Ponthieux (general gusiness).
Technical certificates: Pontheiux (accounting).
Certificates of proficiency: Bradley Michael Stelly (criminal justice), Riley Crowe (metal inert gas welding).
From Camden
Technical certificates: Amber Diane Carter, Breana Machael Poindexter (practical nursing); Alyssa Noelle Hamilton, Kimmilie Ashley Martinez, Madeline Grace Wilbur (pre-health science).
Certificates of proficiency: Andrew Ross Holderfield (emergency medical technician), Jared Roe Dempsey (phlebotomy).
From Crossett
Associate’s degrees: Alyssa Ryan Jenkins (computer information technology).
Technical certificates: Natasha Elizabeth Wright (practical nursing); Wright, Kasey Michelle Bryan, Aubree Lynn Head, Kirsten Riley Thurman, Cassidy Tyler, Verdie Vann Jr. (pre-health science).
Certificates of proficiency: James Carter (automotive diagnostics); Brett Carter (computer support specialist).
From El Dorado
Associate’s degrees: Darrell Wayne Davis, Daniel Ryan Hill (computer information technology); Ronè C. Denny, Lottie Kristine Langley (criminal justice); Michelle Smith (early-childhood education); Matthew Ezell, Corey J. Sublett (entertainment and media arts); Tamara R. Langston, Christina Odom, Tayia Whitmer (general business); Brittney Michelle Dismuke, Julian Moore, Tamekia Nelson (general technology); Talon Evert Adams, William Hunter Bates, Regginald Chenille Martin (industrial technology: mechatronics); Savana Smith (office occupations); Kailey Lynn Canal, Ashley Dodson (physical therapist assistant); Bryan Anthony Pittman, Ismael Gonzalez Zapata (process technology); Shea Brewer, Charlotte Denise Charles, Angie Rettig, Romona Tolbert (education); Carone Bilo, Erik Sinclair Cowser, Abigail Davis, Jacoby Foster, Jonathan Lewis Harbour, O'Donovan Iverson, Keishunna Jackson, Jacqueline Lee, James Proffer (liberal arts).
Technical certificates: Edwardo Ashley, Moore, Julia Grace Stinson, Benjamin Summerville (automotive service technology); Britnee Nikole Murphy, Langston, Odom (accounting); Matthew Roomsburg (computer information technology); Denny, Langley (criminal justice); Bailey Lum (early-childhood education); Shaneice Meadors, Tiffany White, Tayia Whitmer (general business); Phillip Smith, Rettig, Cowser, Abigail Davis, Foster, Harbour, Iverson, Jackson, Lee, Proffer (general studies); Adams (industrial technology: mechatronics); Savana Smith (office occupations); Mary-Ann Franklin, Shania Marie Hoof, A'lissia Porshiana King, Anna Marie Mayfield, Cesilia Irene Ortiz, Madeline Mae Pope, Amber Michelle Sweeney, Kashianna NyCole Traylor (practical nursing); Jennifer Ann Blevins, Amesha Nicole Brewies, Kiley Jane Crecelius, Kolton Dale Dumas, Franklin, Gracie Hornbeck, Anh Le, Kelsea L. Miner, Katie Mock, Jacqueline Smith Payne, Alisha Reynolds, Robin Lynn Rhodes, Allison Layne Snider, Brandy M. Snowden, Pedro L. Tena, Olivia Lunden Voss, Rebecca Whatley, Nike White (pre-health science); Cordliss Davis, Crystal Loomis, Bryan Anthony Pittman, Ismael Gonzalez Zapata (process technology).
Certificates of proficiency: Ashley, Moore, Jesus Santana, Micah Aaron Smith, Stinson, Jesse Thompson (automotive diagnostics); Cody Micheal Adams, Jackson K. Allen, Trey Obrian Bolton, Kayla Ann Clawson, Nicholas Faust, Alex Fehmel, Andrew Lee Jones, Ethan Spencer McMillon, Dawson Allen Moudy, Aidan Thomas Parker, Adrian Reyes Jr., Angel Rodriguez, Stinson, Thompson (automotive maintenance); Skylar Drummond, Anthony Michael McCormack, Johniece Schafer, Bashar Sharhan (criminal justice); Christina Brice, NaKeysha DeSha Brown, Lum, Zairea Nelson (early-childhood education); Gerald W. Taylor (emergency medical technician); Adams, Bates, Cliff Mozie, Moore (industrial technology: mechatronics); Penny Mathis (law enforcement); Dillan M. Hansen, Cordell Johnson, Jamerious Junior, Jason Miller, DayShawn Smith, Brandon Vasquez, Brennan P. White (metal inert gas welding); Will O. Clayton (networking); Savana Smith (office occupations); Alisha Jimenez, Daphne Scales (phlebotomy); Rodney McDowell (shielded metal arc welding); Matthew Blackmon, Sherry Cooper, Bronson Criss, Christian Antonio Cucalon, Karen Duke, Keshun Greene, Lewis T. Hampton II, Kane Kent, Stephen Bryan Mitcham, Luis Morfin-Villa, Kevin Scott, Baily S. Smith, Emigdio Torres, LaShonna Williams (tungsten inert gas welding); Criss, L.A. Lee, Luis Morfin-Villa, Joshua Neely, William David Robertson, Cesar Ruiz, Kameron Smith, Haden Kail Wilson (welding layout and pipefitting).
From Emmet
Associate’s degrees: Dedrick Brent Richardson (physical therapist assistant).
From Fordyce
Associate’s degrees: Tracie Turner (early-childhood education).
Technical certificates: Emma Claire Sullivent (pre-health science).
From Hamburg
Technical certificates: Morgan Dawson, Tyler Shawn Furlong (pre-health science).
From Hampton
Technical certificates: Kelsey Kadesha Samuel (practical nursing).
From Hattieville
Technical certificates: Kristi Carlon-Strain (medical coding).
Certificates of proficiency: Carlon-Strain (medical coding).
From Hermitage
Technical certificates: Morgan Leigh Burson (pre-health science).
From Huttig
Certificates of proficiency: Antonio Olvera (tungsten inert gas welding).
From Junction City
Associate’s degrees: Christopher Allen Burns (industrial technology: mechatronics).
Technical certificates: Caitlyn Rae Graven, Samantha Hermina Howe, Harley Marissa West (practical nursing).
Certificates of proficiency: Burns (industrial technology: mechatronics).
From Lawson
Certificates of proficiency: Rustyn Davis (shielded metal arc welding).
From Louann
Certificates of proficiency: Cole Albritton (tungsten inert gas welding); Logan Jace Eiland, Cody Smith (welding layout and pipefitting).
From Magnolia
Associate’s degrees: Tiara Monique Booze (criminal justice); Melody Renee Arnold (general business); Logan Harwell Staggs (physical therapist assistant).
Technical certificates: Arnold (accounting); Booze, Latesha S. Carter (criminal justice); Delisa Marie Johnson (general studies); Maria Anita Biddle (practical nursing); Mackenzie Lane Caldwell, Jazmine Elise' Heard, Laurel Ann Leveritt, Rebecca Joanne Slaughter, Staggs, Adrienne Michelle Staggs, Lexie Elane Tennison, Tarryn Zellers (pre-health science).
Certificates of proficiency: Booze, Carter (law enforcement).
From McGehee
Associate’s degrees: Ana Maria Jimenez (physical therapist assistant).
From Monticello
Associate’s degrees: Hunter Joseph Darby (physical therapist assistant).
Technical certificates: Anna Miller (pre-health science).
From Mount Holly
Associate’s degrees: Devin Bricklen (computer information technology); Donald Lynn Thomas III (industrial technology: mechatronics).
Technical certificates: Thomas (industrial technology: mechatronics).
Certificates of proficiency (industrial technology: mechatronics).
From Norphlet
Associate’s degrees: Matthew David Johnson (liberal arts).
Technical certificates: Johnson, Mary-Claire Wilcox (general studies); Leslie Amanda Dees (practical nursing).
Certificates of proficiency: Dayton Edward McCall (welding layout and pipefitting).
From Pine Bluff
Technical certificates: Natalie Ashcraft Johnson (pre-health science).
From Smackover
Associate’s degrees: Taylor Ramsey (early-childhood education); Kyla Davis (general business); Keith Noble Birchfield (physical therapist assistant).
Technical certificates: Davis (accounting); Ramsey (early-childhood education); Birchfield, Aaron S. Brant, Makenzie Saige Malone (pre-health science).
Certificates of proficiency: Brandon Jones (automotive maintenance); Gavin Thomas Leach, Jimmy Mitchell, Chance Arrow Morris, Houston Kade Thurman (metal inert gas welding); Jonathan Thomas Mitchell, Micah W. Morris, Clarissa Marie Sperka, Nicholas Alexander Thornton (welding layout and pipefitting).
From Stamps
Associate’s degrees: Corey Burke (physical therapist assistant).
From Star City
Technical certificates: Courtney Skye Bullard (pre-health science).
From Strong
Associate’s degrees: Shelby Dugal (physical therapist assistant).
Technical certificates: Kristerica Scott (general studies); Megan Breanna Shew (practical nursing); Dugal (pre-health science).
Certificates of proficiency: Jesse Wayde Pittman (metal inert gas welding).
From Waldo
Technical certificates: LaTesha Monique Lambert (practical nursing).
From Warren
Technical certificates: Vanna Marie Marshall (accounting); Carlitos Emmanuel Roque, Melvin Heriberto Torres (automotive service technology); Katlin Michelle Nichols (pre-health science); Santiago Garcia Acuapa (welding technology).
Certificates of proficiency: Roque, Torres (automotive diagnostics);
Roque, Torres (automotive maintenance); Wendy Renee Dawkins (early-childhood education); Britleigh Smith (phlebotomy); Acuapa (tungsten inert gas welding); Acuapa (welding layout and pipefitting).
From Bernice, Louisiana
Technical certificates: Gloria Eloiza Gonzalez (accounting); Yessenia Torres (pre-health science).
Certificates of proficiency: Garrett Jackson (metal inert gas welding).
From Dubach, Louisiana
Associate’s degrees: Kristin Sellers Simpson (physical therapist assistant).
Certificates of proficiency: Michael Key (metal inert gas welding).
From Farmerville, Louisiana
Associate’s degrees: Olivia Flores, Brianna Christelle Tillman (physical therapist assistant).
Technical certificates: Shelia Renay Sonia, Emily Jade Taylor (practical nursing); Flores, Courtney Tavin Long, Phillip Tracy Terral (pre-health science).
From Haynesville, Louisiana
Associate’s degrees: Barbara Ann Williams (computer information technology).
From Lillie, Louisiana
Technical certificates: Adam Clayton Best (welding technology)
Certificates of proficiency: Best (tungsten inert gas welding); Best, welding layout and pipefitting).
From Monroe, Louisiana
Associate’s degrees: Leslie Ann Omofomah (education).
Technical certificates: Omofomah (general studies); Kevin Wayne Willis (practical nursing).
From Ruston, Louisiana
Technical certificates: Heather Nicole Bearden, Damian Cheffin, Nakedra Davis Rogers (pre-health science).
From Shongaloo, Louisiana
Associate’s degrees: Cassidy Lynn LaBlue (physical therapist assistant).
Technical certificates: LaBlue, Lauren Lynn LaBlue (pre-health science).
From Sibley, Louisiana
Associate’s degrees: Falon Shunte'nea Miles (physical therapist assistant).
From Spearsville, Louisiana
Associate’s degrees: Chandrecus K. Williams (physical therapist assistant).
Technical certificates: Myleka Sade' Pryor (early-childhood education); Williams, Karren Lakole Williams (pre-health science).
Certificates of proficiency: Pryor (early-childhood education).
From Sterlington, Louisiana
Technical certificates: Savannah Day (practical nursing).
From Summerfield, Louisiana
Technical certificates: Julia Kaye Ellerbe (practical nursing).
From Providence Village, Texas
Associate’s degrees: Shetanqua Cardiaye Brown (liberal arts).
Technical certificates: Brown (general studies).
