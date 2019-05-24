Stabbing on North Waqlnut Street

On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at approximately 7:14 p.m., Warren Police Department received a 911 call that a man had been stabbed in the 500 block of North Walnut St. The victim Dacris Lawson, age 48, was transported to Bradley County Medical Center by personal vehicle. After investigating the incident, it was determined that Lawson had been stabbed by Jeremy Clary, age 30. Clary was arrested and charged with Battery 1st Degree. 28th State District Court Judge Bruce Anderson presided over Clary’s First Appearance. Clary’s bond was set at $75,000.
