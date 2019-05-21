The Anthony, Gathen, Rainey, Tolbert Scholarship Recipients Have Been Named

The Anthony, Gathen, Rainey and Tolbert Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 have been awarded to each of the following high school seniors:
Charles James Harris III – Pine Bluff High, will be attending UAPB
Chelsea Sims – Dollarway High School, will be attending UAPB
Tatyanna Evans – Dumas High School, will be attending UCA
Cobe Muldrew – Warren High School, will be attending SAU
Retired former school district superintendents, Frank Anthony – Pine Bluff, Thomas Gathen – Dollarway, David Rainey- Dumas, and Andrew Tolbert- Warren are pleased with the students selected and wish them the best as they begin their college careers.
