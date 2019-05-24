The first step in AHF Products’ growth strategy

LANCASTER, PA, AHF Products, the leading wood flooring manufacturer, announces they will acquire LM Flooring, a global manufacturer and marketer of hardwood flooring products, with closing expected within 30 days.
A worldwide leader in engineered wood flooring, the LM Flooring brand signifies high quality products on the forefront of market trends: wide width, long length, sliced, sawn and textured constructions. LM Flooring serves a diversified portfolio of customers across the globe, including North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. LM Flooring manufactures product in a state-of-the-art facility in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. This facility will continue to service the U.S. market with high-styled and quality products.
LM has a strong reputation for innovative products and speed to market. The LM team will remain committed to that mission to allow for seamless continuity for customers.
“AHF Products is recognized as best in class in solid and rotary engineered hardwood flooring. And the combination of LM adds best in class sawn and sliced faced manufacturing capabilities and products,” said Brian Carson, AHF Products’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Plans include immediate expansion of the Cambodian facility to service exceptional demand from the U.S. market.”
“The LM brand further expands our portfolio of strong brands, complementing our existing Bruce, Robbins, HomerWood and Hartco brand presence,” said Mike Bell, Chief Operating Office for AHF Products. “Our strengthened manufacturing capabilities will create new growth opportunities for both our AHF and LM channel partners.”
For more information, visit www.AHFProducts.com.
About AHF Products
AHF Products is the leader in hardwood flooring with a family of strong brands serving the residential and commercial markets. With decades of experience in award-winning wood flooring design, innovation, product development, manufacturing and service, we improve the quality of people’s lives through great products and a deep commitment to outstanding customer service. Our hardwood flooring brands include Bruce, Armstrong Flooring, HomerWood, Capella, T. Morton and Robbins. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with manufacturing operations across the United States, AHF Products employs over 1,700 dedicated team members.
About LM Flooring
LM Flooring is dedicated to the design and production of the highest quality engineered wood flooring. LM Flooring produces more flooring from rapidly renewable material sources than any other hardwood flooring manufacturer. In addition, LM’s US operations are headquartered in Carrolton, Texas.
A worldwide leader in engineered wood flooring, the LM Flooring brand signifies high quality products on the forefront of market trends: wide width, long length, sliced, sawn and textured constructions. LM Flooring serves a diversified portfolio of customers across the globe, including North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. LM Flooring manufactures product in a state-of-the-art facility in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. This facility will continue to service the U.S. market with high-styled and quality products.
LM has a strong reputation for innovative products and speed to market. The LM team will remain committed to that mission to allow for seamless continuity for customers.
“AHF Products is recognized as best in class in solid and rotary engineered hardwood flooring. And the combination of LM adds best in class sawn and sliced faced manufacturing capabilities and products,” said Brian Carson, AHF Products’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Plans include immediate expansion of the Cambodian facility to service exceptional demand from the U.S. market.”
“The LM brand further expands our portfolio of strong brands, complementing our existing Bruce, Robbins, HomerWood and Hartco brand presence,” said Mike Bell, Chief Operating Office for AHF Products. “Our strengthened manufacturing capabilities will create new growth opportunities for both our AHF and LM channel partners.”
For more information, visit www.AHFProducts.com.
About AHF Products
AHF Products is the leader in hardwood flooring with a family of strong brands serving the residential and commercial markets. With decades of experience in award-winning wood flooring design, innovation, product development, manufacturing and service, we improve the quality of people’s lives through great products and a deep commitment to outstanding customer service. Our hardwood flooring brands include Bruce, Armstrong Flooring, HomerWood, Capella, T. Morton and Robbins. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with manufacturing operations across the United States, AHF Products employs over 1,700 dedicated team members.
About LM Flooring
LM Flooring is dedicated to the design and production of the highest quality engineered wood flooring. LM Flooring produces more flooring from rapidly renewable material sources than any other hardwood flooring manufacturer. In addition, LM’s US operations are headquartered in Carrolton, Texas.
No comments:
Post a Comment