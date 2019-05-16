They are here...

The 2019 Official Rob Reep Studio Christmas ornament is here. The ornament depicts the Pastime Theater and is made from Rob's painting "Rio Bravo at the Pastime". The ornaments are produced by the same company that makes tThe White House ornaments. Each ornament comes in a silver foil stamped box with a card inside telling a bit of history about the painting and the Pastime. Oh! What memories were made there.
Some have asked shy we are presenting the ornaments at this time of year. Many who wanted a 2018 ornament had to pay nearly $8.00 in shipping. For those who will be coming home for the Tomato Festival, they can save by purchasing one while here. Of course, they will still be available online by June 1, and we will still ship them if needed.
