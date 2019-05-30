Two Vehicle Crash On 63 North

A two vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 63 North of Warren May 26th around 8:25 A.M. A total of six individuals were transported to Bradley County Medical Center for treatment. There were no fatalities reported.
The accident took place as one vehicle was traveling south and lost control and hit the second vehicle traveling north. The vehicle traveling south had only the driver on board, while the second vehicle, traveling north had five people in the car. The vehicle traveling south was driven by Moises Pahuamba. He was issued a citation for driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain control of a vehicle and driving left of center. The driver of the vehicle traveling north was Victor Rodriguez.
State police Trooper James Reed investigated the accident. The City of Warren Rescue Truck also responded to the scene.
