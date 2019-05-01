Union Bank Hosts Customer Appreciation Day

On Arbor Day, Union Bank held a costumer appreciation day that was free to the community. They offered free shredding, free trees(provided by the Arkansas Forestry Commission), apple pie and ice cream along with plenty of smiles!! They shredded just over 3000 lbs. in 2 hours and gave away 400 apple pies!
The environmental savings impact can be seen in the pictures. Not only was it a great service to the environment, shredding helps combat identity theft.
Union Bank would like to thank all who came by!!
Above: Customers took advantage of the shred service.
Right: Appreciation was shown to customers with ice cream and apply pie.
