Upcoming Events at Human Development Center

A project to provide vocational training to clients at SEAHDC began with the construction of a fence for a garden enclosure. The fence has been completed and tomato plants are in the ground to launch the SEAHDC Garden Vocational Training program, which will include a Farmer’s Market at some point in the future. John Gavin, Extension Agent, has assisted with the designation of crop plots in the garden enclosure, as well as plans for the various crops that will be planted; this includes fruit trees and berries.
A ribbon cutting ceremony and reception will be held on May 7th at 10:30 AM in honor of the AmeriCorps Foster Grandparents. Our oldest FGP will turn 95 in July and serves 40 hours per week. Staff from the DHS Communications Office and DDS Assistant Director Tammy Benbrook will be in attendance. Mayor Denisa Pennington will be delivering a proclamation regarding the valued service these Foster Grandparents have provided to the clients we serve.
Assistant Superintendent Dana Harvey will participate in a public reading of an excerpt from her essay, “My Mother’s Secret”, on May 2, 2019 at 6:00 PM in El Dorado at the South Arkansas Community College Library Auditorium. Mrs. Harvey entered the essay into a competition to have her work submitted in the school’s online literary magazine, Between the Lines. The magazine is sponsored by the English faculty of South Arkansas Community College and provides a showcase for creative writers, ages eighteen and older, who live in the college's service area, which includes Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, and Union Counties in Arkansas as well as Union, Claiborne, and Webster Parishes in Louisiana.
