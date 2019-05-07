Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Used County Trash Cans for Sale

The Bradley County Solid Waste is in the process of replacing county residents’ trashcans.
The used can will available for purchase in the amount of $35.00 each. They are 96-gallon cans with lid attached.

These cans are not for county solid waste use.
To purchase the cans call the Judge’s office
870-226-3853 or go to the landfill
1424 Bradley 25 North

